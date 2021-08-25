Advertisement

MDOT borrows $800 million to continue Rebuilding Michigan plan

Governor Whitmer visits on-site construction project.
Governor Whitmer visits on-site construction project.(Office of Whitmer)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation took the next step in completing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s $3.5 billion Rebuilding Michigan plan.

MDOT closed the sale of $800 million worth of bonds for the second round of borrowing to pay for the aggressive freeway maintenance and reconstruction plan. Whitmer announced the plan in 2020 to advance 122 projects over a few years.

“The Rebuilding Michigan Plan puts Michigan drivers first by building up our economy stronger for communities and small businesses and helping families stay safe on the road as they drive to work, pick their kids up from school, and run errands,” Whitmer said. “Investments in infrastructure are a priority for my administration, and I am proud that we are fixing the damn roads without an increase at the gas pump.”

The state will pay about $200 million in interest over the life of the bonds. Moody’s rated the bonds AA+ thanks to Michigan’s ability to continue raising money for road construction while revenue from gas taxes, which the largest source of funding, stagnates or drops.

“The state has shown the ability to raise taxes and fees charged for road use in recent years, helping improve infrastructure funding capacity and offsetting stagnant motor-fuel use trends,” Moody’s said. “Available revenue provides ample debt service coverage to accommodate planned new issuance as well as revenue fluctuations driven by changing economic conditions or other trends.”

The $100 million project started in April to rebuild I-69 between Fenton Road and Dort Highway in Flint and maintain 20 ramps and bridges is part of the plan. Other major Rebuilding Michigan projects in Mid-Michigan include:

MDOT says many of the 122 projects receiving funding from Rebuilding Michigan would have to wait several years for traditional funding sources, like gasoline tax revenue. Completing larger projects now also saves MDOT from working on stopgap maintenance work over the next few years.

