Michigan reports highest daily average of new COVID-19 cases in over three months

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The daily average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan increased significantly over the beginning of the week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,326 new COVID-19 illnesses Tuesday through Wednesday for a total of 937,720. The daily average of 2,163 new cases is an increase of nearly 900 per day compared to last last week.

Michigan now only reports COVID-19 statistics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

State health officials reported 38 deaths attributed to the coronavirus for Tuesday through Wednesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 20,161.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing increased to a new three-month high on Tuesday with over 28,000 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests increased to a four month high on Monday before falling back to settle at 8.18% on Tuesday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased this week. As of Wednesday, 1,154 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 18 more than Monday. Of those, 1,108 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators remained steady this week. As of Wednesday, Michigan hospitals were treating 1,209 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 126 of them were on ventilators.

Since Tuesday, there are 73 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 16 more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 12. 434 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, including 6.592 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 5.195 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 647,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 9.545 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.156 million people statewide. A total of 55.3% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 65.3% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday through Wednesday:

Genesee, 34,878 cases and 926 deaths, which is an increase of 114 cases and two deaths.

Saginaw, 21,067 cases and 616 deaths, which is an increase of 98 cases and one death.

Arenac, 1,159 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

Bay, 10,966 cases and 347 deaths, which is an increase of 24 cases and one death.

Clare, 2,185 cases and 87 deaths, which is an increase of 15 cases and one death.

Gladwin, 1,993 cases and 57 deaths, which is an increase of 14 cases.

Gratiot, 3,359 cases and 118 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases and one death.

Huron, 3,196 cases and 77 deaths, which is an increase of 24 cases.

Iosco, 1,935 cases and 72 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Isabella, 5,565 cases and 97 deaths, which is an increase of 24 cases.

Lapeer, 8,167 cases and 206 deaths, which is an increase of 22 cases.

Midland, 7,169 cases and 97 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases and one death.

Ogemaw, 1,596 cases and 43 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Oscoda, 602 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Roscommon, 1,667 cases and 53 deaths, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Sanilac, 3,817 cases and 119 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases and one death.

Shiawassee, 6,019 cases and 109 deaths, which is an increase of 29 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 5,068 cases and 164 deaths, which is an increase of 17 cases.

