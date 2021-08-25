Advertisement

Michigan State Police warn of excessive heat dangers this week

Heat indices could top 100 degrees across Lower Michigan through this weekend
Michigan State Police are urging residents to prepare for days of excessive heat.
Michigan State Police are urging residents to prepare for days of excessive heat.(Dakota News Now)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are warning residents to take precautions during a heat wave this week.

Heat indices are expected to top 100 degrees across much of Lower Michigan through the weekend. A threat of severe thunderstorms also remains in the weather forecast this week, which could lead to power outages and expose more residents to excessive heat.

“The high heat and humidity can put stress on the body, making it dangerous to be outdoors for any significant amount of time,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of emergency management. “The potential for thunderstorms and power outages this week could leave residents without air conditioning and even more susceptible to heat-related illness.”

Michigan State Police offered the following tips to prepare for extreme heat:

  • Cover windows that receive morning or afternoon sun with drapes, shades, blinds or awnings to reduce the amount of solar heating.
  • Check on vulnerable family members or neighbors, especially those who are elderly, young, sick or overweight.
  • Ensure pets have cool housing areas and plenty of water.
  • Identify places to go for escape from the heat.

Michigan State Police offered the following tips to prevent heat illness:

  • Drink plenty of water and avoid alcoholic or caffeinated beverages.
  • Wear loose fitting clothes that allow good air circulation.
  • Limit vigorous activity.
  • Avoid direct sunlight outdoors and stay in the shade whenever possible.
  • Schedule outdoor activities during the morning or evening hours when the heat is less intense.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding

Latest News

Appeals court rules Saginaw’s tire chalking policy unconstitutional
Michigan is preparing a broad campaign to dispense COVID-19 vaccine boosters.
Whitmer directive prepares Michigan to dispense COVID-19 vaccine boosters
Dairy farm
Senator Stabenow announces dairy donation program
UIA office.
Federal unemployment benefits for Michigan workers end in 10 days