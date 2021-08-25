Michigan State Police warn of excessive heat dangers this week

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are warning residents to take precautions during a heat wave this week.

Heat indices are expected to top 100 degrees across much of Lower Michigan through the weekend. A threat of severe thunderstorms also remains in the weather forecast this week, which could lead to power outages and expose more residents to excessive heat.

“The high heat and humidity can put stress on the body, making it dangerous to be outdoors for any significant amount of time,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of emergency management. “The potential for thunderstorms and power outages this week could leave residents without air conditioning and even more susceptible to heat-related illness.”

Michigan State Police offered the following tips to prepare for extreme heat:

Cover windows that receive morning or afternoon sun with drapes, shades, blinds or awnings to reduce the amount of solar heating.

Check on vulnerable family members or neighbors, especially those who are elderly, young, sick or overweight.

Ensure pets have cool housing areas and plenty of water.

Identify places to go for escape from the heat.

Michigan State Police offered the following tips to prevent heat illness:

Drink plenty of water and avoid alcoholic or caffeinated beverages.

Wear loose fitting clothes that allow good air circulation.

Limit vigorous activity.

Avoid direct sunlight outdoors and stay in the shade whenever possible.

Schedule outdoor activities during the morning or evening hours when the heat is less intense.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.