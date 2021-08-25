Advertisement

Saginaw schools say no to paying for mosquito control property near new school

District wanted property as it prepares to build new high school, athletic complex in Saginaw
Saginaw County Mosquito Control
By Terry Camp
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - We have an update tonight on a stalemate between the Saginaw Schools and Saginaw County.

At issue, county land the school wants to purchase for its new high school campus.

That county land the school desires is where Saginaw County Mosquito Control and Abatement sits.

The county estimated it would cost about $10,000,000, which they wanted the school district to pay for.

It appears Saginaw Schools have told the county, they are looking at other options.

Bierlein Companies has equipment in place to begin the demolition of the long-defunct bean elevator at the corner of Niagara and Congress near the Saginaw River. The demolition could begin in the next two weeks.

This is where Saginaw Schools will create a new arena-style athletic fieldhouse and football stadium. A new high school will be built at the site as well, all part of the district’s $100 million project.

Its what’s next to the elevator property that has caused a bit of a problem. That’s where the Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission and the county maintenance department sit, and the school district would like this land.

The county had a study done, which indicated moving those operations to the land on Davenport would cost about $10,000.000 and the county would need that money from the school district.

There have been negotiations, but Saginaw County Controller Robert Belleman says the negotiations are over at this point, and the school district has informed the county it will not pay the money to move mosquito control, saying the money collected for the bond proposal cannot be used in that manner.

Its not clear how the high school complex plan will change now that mosquito control will stay in this spot.

We reached out to Saginaw Schools Superintendent Ramont Roberts for comment through email, but we did not hear back.

The district’s first day of classes is Monday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

