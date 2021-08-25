Senator Stabenow announces dairy donation program

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - Sen. Debbie Stabenow is partnering with nonprofit food assistance organizations to help feed families in need.

Stabenow joined the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Michigan Milk Producers Association and Food Council of Michigan to announce the creation of the $400 million Dairy Donation Program.

“The Dairy Donation Program is a win-win for farmers and families. It will be easier for dairy farmers to donate milk and other dairy products, which in turn helps feed vulnerable Americans, including our children,” said Stabenow.

Under this program, eligible dairy organizations will partner with nonprofit food assistance organizations to distribute food to families in need.

“Michigan dairy farm families and food banks continue to lead by example. I am proud of the role they played in pioneering this initiative, which has become a model for the nation,” Stabenow said.

The program was inspired by the donations made by the Michigan Milk Producers Association and the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan during the Flint water crisis.

“The benefits of the Dairy Donation Program are twofold, it supplements other financial support for producers while providing nutritious dairy products to American families,” said Deputy Secretary Jewel Bronaugh.

She said that there will be continued encouragement for milk to be donated instead of being dumped while minimizing the amount of food waste and support the U.S. dairy industry.

“We are excited for the launch of this new program, which builds on the significant donation partnerships we have been undertaking in Michigan for the last several years,” said Joe Diglio, President and CEO of Michigan Milk Producers Association.

The partnership is designed to provide fresh food and milk for families, children and senior citizens across the state.

“This program comes at a time when the need has never been greater for fresh foods to help Michiganders,” said Dr. Phil Knight, executive director of the Food Bank Council of Michigan.

