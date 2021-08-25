Severe thunderstorms knock out power to parts of Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - More than 20,000 Consumers Energy customers in Mid-Michigan remained without power Wednesday morning more than 12 hours after a line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines.

Clare County was the hardest hit with over 8,300 customers without power, followed by Midland County with over 5,600 customers, nearly 2,500 in Genesee County and just over 1,000 apiece in Bay, Gladwin and Isabella counties.

DTE Energy reported about 2,000 customers without power in Tuscola County and just over 25,000 total across the east side of Michigan on Wednesday morning.

The heavy rain and strong winds that moved across the Lower Peninsula affected over 70,000 Consumers Energy customers Tuesday evening. Storms pushed across Mid-Michigan between 6 and 8 p.m.

The number of Consumers Energy customers without power was reduced by half statewide Wednesday morning to fewer than 35,000.

“Mother Nature once again caused severe damage across our service territory,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president for electric operations. “We are mobilizing crews and stationing them in our hardest hit areas to begin damage assessment and restoration work once the storms die down.”

