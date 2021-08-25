Shelter of Flint conducts outreach to vaccinate homeless

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Shelter of Flint is launching a new effort to help homeless people get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The organization launched the Vaccination Incentive Program. Those who get vaccinated in this program receive a Visa gift card for $50 after the shelter was granted $5,000 to purchase 100 gift cards.

The goal is to vaccinate 60 people living in the shelter and 40 people living unsheltered.

“We go out and engage with the population with homeless and try to house, connect people with services, whether that’s mental health services, benefits, family doctors,” said PATH Outreach Coordinator Emily Wheat.

Due to COVID, there’s a new more pressing layer of care needed for some of those most at risk to the virus.

“Whether they’re staying in a shelter, whether if they’re out in the streets, they don’t have access to good hygiene necessarily or cleaning supplies to keep their hands washed,” Wheat said

The shelter talks with homeless people to get the resources they need and also inquire whether they are interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

“They answer all their questions about the vaccine. And if they do want to get the vaccine, they bring them here or give them a bus pass to come here and they can get vaccinated here at the shelter with us,” said Shelter of Flint COVID Health Educator Siarah Cole.

So far, the shelter has vaccinated about 30 residents and reached 11 on the streets, who received either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

“I can also then help keep track of when their second dose may be due. A lot of our clients might not remember that day or be able to access coming back for that second dose,” Cole said.

