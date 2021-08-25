Advertisement

Traffic shifting in I-75 work zone near Saginaw for new phase of project

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - More delays are possible in the construction zone on I-75 near Saginaw, as the Michigan Department of Transportation shifts traffic to begin the next phase of work.

Southbound traffic on I-75 between Hess Avenue and the south junction of I-675 will move to the newly constructed southbound lanes beginning Wednesday. The northbound lanes also will shift to the southbound side soon.

MDOT says traffic delays are possible as crews realign traffic control barriers through the construction zone near M-46.

When the traffic shift is complete, contractors will continue work on the northbound side of the freeway.

MDOT contractors are in the second year of a $61.5 million project to rebuild the I-75 and M-46 interchange, replace the M-46 bridge over I-75 and the Lake State Railroad tracks and widen 2.4 miles of I-75 to four lanes in each direction.

