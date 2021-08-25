Advertisement

Whitmer directive prepares Michigan to dispense COVID-19 vaccine boosters

Michigan is preparing a broad campaign to dispense COVID-19 vaccine boosters.
Michigan is preparing a broad campaign to dispense COVID-19 vaccine boosters.(wlox)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan government is preparing a broad campaign to dispense COVID-19 vaccine boosters next month.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive directive on Wednesday that lays out a plan for getting booster shots in arms beginning Sept. 20, when President Joe Biden’s administration plans to make the shots available to all vaccinated residents.

Michigan’s booster vaccination effort will mirror the campaign to provide vaccine in stages for everyone age 12 and older. The booster rollout will start with residents in long-term care facilities, including nursing homes and adult foster care homes.

Whitmer said the state’s supply of vaccine remains adequate to support a broad campaign to provide booster shots.

“Last year, we built the largest vaccine program in our state’s history in record time to ensure that anyone who wanted a vaccine could get one,” she said. “With booster doses on the horizon, we are reactivating our close partnerships with local health departments and pharmacies to get shots in arms as quickly as possible.”

Michigan is providing booster shots to older residents because Whitmer said COVID-19 affects them the most.

Federal health agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Surgeon General’s Office and Food and Drug Administration recommended COVID-19 vaccine boosters on Aug. 18 to increase immunity to variants, which can spread easier.

The federal government will offer booster shots Sept. 20 to everyone who received their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least eight months earlier. The FDA has not authorized a booster for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Many vaccines, not just COVID vaccines, are associated with a reduction in protection over time, and the FDA, CDC and U.S. Surgeon General have determined that additional vaccine doses could be needed to provide long lasting protection against the virus‚” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive. “These booster doses are an opportunity to stay ahead of the virus and its variants, and protect Michiganders from COVID-19.”

Whitmer issued an order earlier this month to get third doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to people in Michigan with compromised immune systems. They became eligible for booster vaccine doses on Aug. 14.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding

Latest News

Michigan State Police are urging residents to prepare for days of excessive heat.
Michigan State Police warn of excessive heat dangers this week
Appeals court rules Saginaw’s tire chalking policy unconstitutional
Dairy farm
Senator Stabenow announces dairy donation program
UIA office.
Federal unemployment benefits for Michigan workers end in 10 days