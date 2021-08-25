Whitmer directive prepares Michigan to dispense COVID-19 vaccine boosters

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan government is preparing a broad campaign to dispense COVID-19 vaccine boosters next month.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive directive on Wednesday that lays out a plan for getting booster shots in arms beginning Sept. 20, when President Joe Biden’s administration plans to make the shots available to all vaccinated residents.

Michigan’s booster vaccination effort will mirror the campaign to provide vaccine in stages for everyone age 12 and older. The booster rollout will start with residents in long-term care facilities, including nursing homes and adult foster care homes.

Whitmer said the state’s supply of vaccine remains adequate to support a broad campaign to provide booster shots.

“Last year, we built the largest vaccine program in our state’s history in record time to ensure that anyone who wanted a vaccine could get one,” she said. “With booster doses on the horizon, we are reactivating our close partnerships with local health departments and pharmacies to get shots in arms as quickly as possible.”

Michigan is providing booster shots to older residents because Whitmer said COVID-19 affects them the most.

Federal health agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Surgeon General’s Office and Food and Drug Administration recommended COVID-19 vaccine boosters on Aug. 18 to increase immunity to variants, which can spread easier.

The federal government will offer booster shots Sept. 20 to everyone who received their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least eight months earlier. The FDA has not authorized a booster for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Many vaccines, not just COVID vaccines, are associated with a reduction in protection over time, and the FDA, CDC and U.S. Surgeon General have determined that additional vaccine doses could be needed to provide long lasting protection against the virus‚” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive. “These booster doses are an opportunity to stay ahead of the virus and its variants, and protect Michiganders from COVID-19.”

Whitmer issued an order earlier this month to get third doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to people in Michigan with compromised immune systems. They became eligible for booster vaccine doses on Aug. 14.

