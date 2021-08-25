Advertisement

Years of playing same numbers pays off for $18.4 million lottery winner

A Roscommon County man won $18.4 million with this Lotto 47 ticket.(source: Michigan Lottery)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Dogged determination led a Roscommon County man to an $18.4 million Michigan Lottery jackpot.

The lucky winner said he’s played the same set of numbers since 1991 and they led him to matching all six numbers in the Lotto 47 drawing on July 31 -- 03-05-10-20-28-31. He bought the winning ticket at Family E-Z Mart on East Houghton Lake Drive in Prudenville.

“I’ve thought several times about trying a new set of numbers but decided each time to keep playing this one,” said the winner, who chose to stay anonymous. “I checked my numbers before I went to bed the night of the drawing. When I recognized the set of numbers, I checked my ticket over at least a dozen times. I was shocked.”

The 61-year-old winner claimed his prize as a lump sum cash payment worth $11.7 million rather than accepting annuity payments worth the entire amount. He plans to share some of his wealth with family, give some to charity and save the rest.

“It still hasn’t sunk in that I won,” said the player. “I am so glad I decided to stick with this set of numbers.”

