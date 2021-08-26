Ally Challenge welcoming top female country music artist for concert

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Ally Challenge announced a big change for its community concert on Saturday evening.

Little Big Town is out and award winning artist Maren Morris is in as the headlining act.

“I’m so excited to come to Grand Blanc and play an awesome show for the crowd at The Ally Challenge,” said Morris. “We can’t wait to hit the stage on Saturday night.”

Tickets for Saturday’s concert at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club in Grand Blanc Township remain available with proceeds going to the United Way of Genesee County. Click here for more information.

Tournament organizers did not say why Little Big Town will not be performing. Morris won the Female Artist of the Year Award at the 2021 American Country Music Awards and also won a Grammy Award.

“The reality is that COVID continues to impact our daily lives. While disappointed that Little Big Town is unable perform at our Community Concert, we are thrilled to have 2021 ACM Female Artist of the Year and GRAMMY Award winner Maren Morris join us at Warwick Hills,” said Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer at Ally. “We know she’ll put on a great show.”

Frame 42 is the opening act for the concert beginning at 6:30 p.m. with recognition for the Grand Blanc High School state champions at 7:55 p.m. Morris is scheduled to take the stage at 8 p.m., followed by a fireworks display when her performance concludes.

Tickets already sold for general admission to the golf course on Saturday and the Little Big Town concert will be honored for Morris’ concert. All ticket sales are final with no refunds, exchanges or replacements.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.