Advertisement

Chain reaction crash in Saginaw Township leaves Merrill man dead

One man died and two others sustained non-life-threatening injuries after this crash on State...
One man died and two others sustained non-life-threatening injuries after this crash on State Street in Saginaw Township.(source: Saginaw Township Police Department)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Merrill man died and two others received non-life-threatening injuries after a chain reaction crash in Saginaw Township on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a man driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck eastbound in the right lane of State Street attempted to change lanes into the left lane near Wieneke Road. He collided with a Chevrolet Traverse SUV in the left lane, causing the pickup truck to skid out of control into the westbound lanes.

The Silverado then collided with a Ford Ranger and Chevrolet Impala, which were traveling west on State Street, according to the Saginaw Township Police Department.

The Merill man driving the Impala was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries. The drivers of the Silverado and Ranger both were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after the crash.

The driver of the Traverse did not report any injures from the crash.

The Saginaw County Traffic Crash Investigation Team and Saginaw Township Police Department will continue looking into how the crash happened.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding

Latest News

A Missouri man has been arrested on child pornography charges. Officials say on June 16,...
Two men from Saginaw County accused of looking at child pornography online
Thousands of people without power on Wednesday night a day after storms and heavy rains moved...
Midland man’s quest to stay cool after losing power
Flint Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday around 9 p.m., near the...
Flint shooting forces two businesses to close Wednesday night
Byron Area Schools
Byron Area Schools close Wednesday due to extreme heat and humidity