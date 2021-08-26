Chain reaction crash in Saginaw Township leaves Merrill man dead

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Merrill man died and two others received non-life-threatening injuries after a chain reaction crash in Saginaw Township on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a man driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck eastbound in the right lane of State Street attempted to change lanes into the left lane near Wieneke Road. He collided with a Chevrolet Traverse SUV in the left lane, causing the pickup truck to skid out of control into the westbound lanes.

The Silverado then collided with a Ford Ranger and Chevrolet Impala, which were traveling west on State Street, according to the Saginaw Township Police Department.

The Merill man driving the Impala was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries. The drivers of the Silverado and Ranger both were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after the crash.

The driver of the Traverse did not report any injures from the crash.

The Saginaw County Traffic Crash Investigation Team and Saginaw Township Police Department will continue looking into how the crash happened.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.