Crim Festival of Races moves up start times to avoid heat

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Crim Festival of Races events will start earlier on Saturday morning due to forecasts with intense heat.

The 10-mile race will start at 6:45 a.m. for wheelers and hand cyclists, 6:45 a.m. for runners in the 30 or 40 year old age group and 7 to 8 a.m. for all other runners. The 5-mile race is scheduled to start from 8:30 to 9 a.m., the 5K should start between 9:30 and 10 a.m. while the Michigan Mile starts from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Weather forecasts are calling for high temperatures in the 90s with high humidity pushing the heat index into triple digits. Crim organizers say the earlier start times will help provide the safest and healthiest environment for everyone involved in the events.

Racers are reminded to begin drinking water well before their events to make sure they are properly hydrated and visit the water stations along the course. They also are urged to run a conservative pace and listen to their bodies.

