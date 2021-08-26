Crim racers need to take extra precautions to stay hydrated Saturday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As racers prepare for the big day, one of the hottest and more humid event’s in Crim history will mean extra hydration for participants.

Thursday, Crim announced that they are moving up the race times due to the very hot conditions Saturday.

The 10 mile main event start will now be between 7-8am.

The 5 mile race will begin at 8:30am.

The 5k event starts at 9:30am.

The Michigan Mile kicks off at 10:30am.

The sultry summer conditions could also slow down racer’s times and even cause health issues if runners are not cautious. No matter how much a runner trains or prepares, safety is still number one.

A combination of hot and very humid weather means paying extra attention to what the body is saying. Hamilton Health Physician’s Assistant Shauna Miller shared a few tips on what to do before, during and after a race.

“Water is needed to help prevent fatigue, heat exhaustion, muscle cramping, confusion, dizziness,” Miller said.

While water will be plentiful along the course, make sure to to be race ready well before hitting the bricks. Various research shows the need to drink about 2/3 the number of ounces of body weight daily.

Water helps the heart pump blood and transport oxygen more efficiently. Get dehydrated and the runners body performance will starts to decline.

It’s also very important to drink up after crossing the finish line. This is to help prevent muscle soreness and keep the body functioning like it should.

Finally, keep in mind the ability to sweat will be hindered by the air that already has a lot of water in it. Runners can’t cool off by sweating when it’s muggy.

Research from Restore Sports Medicine says people need at least 12 ounces of water for each half hour of exercise. That means if someone runs the Crim in 2 hours, they will need to drink a liter and a half of water.

To replace electrolytes, a sports drink or even pickle juice can help.

