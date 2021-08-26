Advertisement

Crim racers need to take extra precautions to stay hydrated Saturday

Participants take part in the Crim in previous years.
Participants take part in the Crim in previous years.
By Kevin Goff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As racers prepare for the big day, one of the hottest and more humid event’s in Crim history will mean extra hydration for participants.

Thursday, Crim announced that they are moving up the race times due to the very hot conditions Saturday.

  • The 10 mile main event start will now be between 7-8am.
  • The 5 mile race will begin at 8:30am.
  • The 5k event starts at 9:30am.
  • The Michigan Mile kicks off at 10:30am.

The sultry summer conditions could also slow down racer’s times and even cause health issues if runners are not cautious. No matter how much a runner trains or prepares, safety is still number one.

A combination of hot and very humid weather means paying extra attention to what the body is saying. Hamilton Health Physician’s Assistant Shauna Miller shared a few tips on what to do before, during and after a race.

“Water is needed to help prevent fatigue, heat exhaustion, muscle cramping, confusion, dizziness,” Miller said.

While water will be plentiful along the course, make sure to to be race ready well before hitting the bricks. Various research shows the need to drink about 2/3 the number of ounces of body weight daily.

Water helps the heart pump blood and transport oxygen more efficiently. Get dehydrated and the runners body performance will starts to decline.

It’s also very important to drink up after crossing the finish line. This is to help prevent muscle soreness and keep the body functioning like it should.

Finally, keep in mind the ability to sweat will be hindered by the air that already has a lot of water in it. Runners can’t cool off by sweating when it’s muggy.

Research from Restore Sports Medicine says people need at least 12 ounces of water for each half hour of exercise. That means if someone runs the Crim in 2 hours, they will need to drink a liter and a half of water.

To replace electrolytes, a sports drink or even pickle juice can help.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding

Latest News

Hattie Christian
Running with a purpose: One Crim racer perseveres after loss
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Flint
Boys and Girls Club happy to see progress at Richfield Court Apartments
Dr. Andrea Hill with her daughter
Pediatrician says parents should assume kids will get COVID-19 without mask rules
Crim Festival of Races medal
Crim Festival of Races moves up start times to avoid heat