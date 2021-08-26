Flint City Council postpones contract for trash pickup until September 7

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (08/25/2021) - Trash troubles continue piling on for the city of Flint, including investigating how city officials mishandled the opening bids for waste collection services.

On Wednesday night, City Council agreed to do that on Tuesday, September 7, as well as consider a contract with Priority Waste for waste collection services.

Some council members voted to move forward with a contract with Priority Waste on Monday night, but with a 5-4 majority, the resolution was postponed.

Community members we spoke with say they just want a company that will make a sincere commitment to the city and its people.

It doesn’t take long for Flint residents to notice: trash is a threat facing the community.

“Since I been here, I’ve seen a lot of trash around Flint period itself and people making their own dump sites,” Kenyrda Houston said.

Houston has only lived in Flint for about half a year, but he’s already observing trash trouble like blight, illegal dumping, and trash not getting picked up.

“You got eyesores around here already, buildings that’s vacant, trash around them, and I think it would be better that if they can find somebody that’s going to absolutely resolve this situation for us getting the trash up and finding somebody that’s going to stick with the program,” Houston said.

With Republic Services opting out of the bid, all eyes are on Priority Waste over Waste Management and Green for Life Environmental because the other two would not be able to provide services by the start of the next contract for waste collection services on October 1st.

“When our group got together, the six of us, we did a blind vote as I stated earlier, and unanimously, we picked Priority Waste for the best position and the best company proposal for waste collection. We didn’t look directly at just cost. We looked at a lot of things. Timing was one of them,” Flint Department of Public Works Director, Mike Brown said during the meeting.

Some council members want to wait until an investigative hearing on September 7 about the city violating the city charter by mismanaging the opening bids behind closed doors instead of publicly back in March.

“This whole body should vote to postpone until we have this investigative hearing that way everything, as a Blues singer, I know Johnnie Taylor said everything be out in the open and we be fair to the public because they deserve to know what’s going on,” 2nd Ward Councilman, Maurice Davis said.

Flint City Council has until September 30 to get into a new contract.

That’s the last day of a 90-day contract extension ends with Republic Services.

