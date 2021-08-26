Flint shooting forces two businesses to close Wednesday night

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday around 9 p.m., near the corner of Ballenger Highway and Corunna Road.

The two businesses near that intersection, Taco Bell and Juliano’s Liquor Store, have been cordoned off by police tape as the investigation continues. Both businesses have been temporarily closed and details have not yet been released.

ABC-12 is working to determine if any victims were injured or killed, along with where the shots originated.

We will continue to update you on this situation as more information becomes available.

