Free water testing offered to select Flint residents after water source change

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - State and local officials are going door-to-door at some Flint residences to offer free water testing during a change in the city’s water source.

The city of Flint, Genesee Health System and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will begin the door-to-door effort on Thursday and continue through the end of 2021. They only are visiting a subset of households at this time.

The testing comes as the city begins drawing 5% of its water from a backup connection to Genesee County’s system this week. The remaining 95% of water will continue coming from the Great Lakes Water Authority in Detroit.

Both Genesee County and the Detroit system draw water from Lake Huron.

City officials say testing water from Flint residences will help the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services analyze water directly out of the tap to ensure quality and safety standards are met. Staff will need about 30 minutes to collect samples from each residence they visit.

Residents will receive test results and any recommendations by mail. The public also will be able to read water test results. Call the state Drinking Water Hotline at 1-844-934-1315 for more information about water test results.

Residents who want water filters or cartridge replacements should call Flint Public Health Navigators at 810-410-2020. They recommend using cold filtered water for:

Drinking, cooking, or rinsing food.

Mixing powdered infant formula.

Brushing teeth.

Anyone in the city of Flint who wants to report a emergency should call 810-766-7202 for the water department and 810-766-7079 for the sewer department. Both lines are monitored 24 hours a day to respond to problems.

Nonemergency questions or concerns with water in the city of Flint can be emailed to water@cityofflint.com.

