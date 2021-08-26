Advertisement

Genesee County Veterans Services in line to receive $250,000 state grant

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County department of Veterans Services is in line to receive a $250,000 state grant.

The department has big plans for how they’ll be spending that money, but it’s not just about the money.

“What I’ve found in the last four weeks is there’s all these resources out there, there’s all these funds and funding out there, but people either don’t know about it or they don’t know how to get to them,” said Shannon Garrett, Genesee County Veterans Services Administrator.

Garrett has been on the job for 4 weeks now, doing outreach work.

She attended Back to the Bricks for the first time and spoke with dozens of veterans many of which, hadn’t a clue about the benefits they’re entitled to.

“Compensation is a great word. This is not a hand out. This is a compensation for what you did for your country. Please come in and see us. And then once we were saying it that way, they said okay I’ll come in,” she said.

Bill Palmer has served as the Director of Veteran Services for the county for about a year now. He has 28 years in with the U.S. Army.

He says many veterans not only don’t know the benefits they’re entitled to, but many of them are also well aware of those benefits and choose not to pursue them -- especially when it comes to finances.

Genesee County has roughly 24,000 veterans. Of those, there are about 2,400 veterans that use or receive some sort of benefit.

“They always think of it as a piece of the pie. Like well, I’m okay. It’s a piece of pie. I’m okay. My buddy needs it more than I do. It’s not a pie. If your buddy needs it, and he applies and the VA grants it, he’ll get his compensation,” Palmer said.

Palmer and Garrett both want veterans in the county to know they are there and they are willing to go above and beyond to make sure the men and women who have served our country are taken care of.

“If you can’t help the community that you’re in, how do you expect that community to help the veterans. In turn, the veterans should be helping the community as well,” Palmer said.

Genesee County Veterans Services is located on the second floor of the Genesee County Administration Building. The phone number is 810-257-3068.

