Groundbreaking for North Flint Food Market planned for Monday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A project five years in the making to enhance the retail corridor along Clio Road on Flint’s north side will come to fruition on Monday.

Several local, state and federal officials are planning a groundbreaking for the $7 million North Flint Food Market at noon where the new full-service cooperative grocery store will be located at 5402 N. Clio Road near Pierson Road.

Speakers at the groundbreaking include Congressman Dan Kildee, State Sen. Jim Ananich, Mayor Sheldon Neeley, County Commissioner Bryant Nolden, Flint City Councilman Eric Mays and representatives from the Michigan Economic Development Corp.

“We are excited to see construction begin on the store,” said Arlene Wilborn, North Flint Food Market general manager. “The (market) will be a full-service grocery store offering fresh produce, deli and meat counters, health and wellness services and much more.”

The market already has 900 member-owners, including residents, businesses, churches and organizations. The store will fill a food desert on Flint’s north side created when Kroger and Meijer both closed stores along Pierson Road and the short-lived Hamady Complete Food Center went out of business.

The North Flint Food Market is opening at the corner of Pierson and Clio roads in Flint. (source: WJRT)

Reginald Flynn of the North Flint Reinvestment Corp. began working on plans of the North Flint Food Market in 2016.

“The project was a response to departure of grocery retailers in the community after the Flint Water Crisis,” he said. “The USDA designated the Pierson Road corridor as a food desert where African-American families in North Flint had minimal access to healthy, affordable food.”

Members own the North Flint Food Market and they likely will comprise a portion of the customers shopping at the store. Memberships remain available at a one-time cost of $250 for individuals or $500 for businesses and organizations, which can be paid in installments.

Anyone interested in becoming a member of the co-op can contact Arlene Wilborn at 810-620-1974 or by email at wilborna@aol.com.

Funding for the new grocery store also is coming from a variety of local foundations, organizations and businesses.

