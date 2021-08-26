Advertisement

JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
In the wake of a cool front that drifted across lower Michigan during the last 24 hours, winds shifted in off of Lake Huron.  As a result, lakeshore communities saw welcome relief from the heat and humidity.  Unfortunately, that cooler breeze didn’t make it inland very far.  Most of Mid-Michigan continued to see temperatures well into the 80s with a mix of sun and clouds for the day.  Overnight, the clouds will thicken up, and some rain will move in from the west.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain and thundershowers expected.  It will be yet another in our string of humid days, but temperatures will hold in the lower 80s for the most part.  If we do manage to see a little bit of afternoon sunshine, a few spots will pop into the middle 80s.  Winds will be shifting from the east in the morning, to the southeast during the afternoon.  By Friday night, southerly winds will develop and warmer air will make a move back into our area.

The weekend is going to be hot and humid.  High temperatures could make it into the 90s in many areas both Saturday and Sunday.  Heat Index readings will move easily into the 90s, so if you have plans, make sure you take breaks and stay hydrated.  We will also carry a chance of more scattered showers and thundershowers.  Nothing day-long is expected, so we should manage to get things accomplished, but we just may have some drops to dodge once in a while.

Behind Sunday’s storms it looks like we will be getting into some much more comfortable air. We’ll talk more about that on ABC12 News. - JR

