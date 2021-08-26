JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report

We had another hot, humid setting across Mid-Michigan Wednesday. Highs for the day pushed to near 90, with heat index readings again moving into the 90s. Even as a cool front approached from the west, thunderstorm development was minimal. Tuesday night’s storms stabilized our air just enough to keep our weather quiet. Quiet conditions will hold overnight as winds shift in from the north behind the front. Lows early Thursday morning will range from the 60s, to around 70.

Thursday will be partly sunny and very warm. Highs will once again cruise through the 80s. Humidity levels will be just a skosh lower than what we have had to endure for the past couple of days, and winds will be light, blowing in from the northeast. By the end of the day, some clouds will be bubbling up again. This will lead to more showers and thundershowers Thursday night, into Friday. Highs Friday will be in the middle 80s, and the humidity will increase again.

There are lots of things happening across the ABC12 viewing area this weekend, and the weather could make an impact. While I don’t see any day-long rains, showers and some scattered thunderstorms could be an issue from time-to-time, and from place-to-place. Even if we didn’t have any thunderstorms at all, heat and humidity will, once again, become an issue. Highs this weekend will surround the 90-degree mark, with Heat Index readings expected to be easily in the 90s. We will keep a close eye on the potential for severe weather on ABC12 News. - JR