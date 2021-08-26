Advertisement

Midland man’s quest to stay cool after losing power

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) -

Thousands of people without power on Wednesday night a day after storms and heavy rains moved through Mid-Michigan.

Add to that the heat and humidity and it’s made for a miserable 24 hours for some.

We caught up with Rose Maier of Midland who says her power usually never goes out.

“Yesterday afternoon after I picked up my granddaughter from school, and we were just sitting around waiting for her mom, and… all of a sudden the lights went out.”

Maier says when the power does go out it typically only lasts for a few minutes... This time that wasn’t the case.

“It went on and on and then the winds picked up really bad outside… And I sat there in the dark till two o’clock this morning.”

On Wednesday to beat the heat Maier said her son searched all over the Mid-Michigan area to find a generator.

“We called around to Harbor Freight in Bay City they didn’t have one, Mount Pleasant didn’t have one. So he finally ended up getting one in Flint,” said Maier.

Just a few miles down Isabella road the M20 party store also had to run out to get a generator to keep their store running.

The owner says he’s never experienced a power outage for so long, but did everything he could to keep his store running.

Consumers Energy released a statement saying:

“By the end of tonight we expect to have restored a majority of the 79,000 total customers impacted. Additional storms could extend restoration time,” said Josh Paciorek, Media Relations Specialist with Consumers Energy.

Consumers also encourages those who need to find a way to beat the heat to call 211.

This is a free service that can offer assistance and connect you with cooling centers in your community.

