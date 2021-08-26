Advertisement

Morley Companies has 500 jobs to fill

The end of this hiring phase would put company back to pre-pandemic employment level
(WJRT)
By Terry Camp
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - If you need a job, a Saginaw County based company wants you.

Morley Companies is looking to fill 500 positions, many in its customer service branch.

This could be taken as a sign that hiring is picking back up, but in this job climate, filling these positions is going to take some work.

“This is growth and expansion,” says Ricardo Resio, Morley Companies Director of Human Resources.

That growth is taking place at Morley Companies, based in Saginaw Township. It has 500 openings.

The announcement coincides with the federal government ending additional pandemic-related unemployment benefits. Many of those hired will work at Horizon’s Conference Center.

A majority of the jobs will be in Morley’s customer care service branch, which works with automotive, healthcare and other industries. Starting pay can be has high as 16 dollars an hour.

“Opportunities for recent high school graduates, to students who are returning to college campus, the hours are flexible, we are looking at 4-10′s, we are looking at part time work, we are looking at second shift work,” says Resio.

Remote work is possible. Morley is also looking for people for it what calls its talent acquisition team, to be able to help with hiring in what has proved to be a challenging time for companies to find workers.

Once the hiring is done, Morley should be close to 2,800 total employees, getting back to its pre-pandemic level. Resio says there has been turnover and some layoffs during the pandemic, but says this hiring phase is a sign that business is slowly getting back to normal for the county’s third largest employer.

“Our clients are telling us, we want more from you,” says Resio.

If you want more information, Morley’s website is the place to go https://careers.morleycompanies.com/morley/

