Republicans call for new leader at Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Republicans are calling for a new leader and a new direction for the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency before the acting director testifies before lawmakers in two weeks.

Republican House Speaker Jason Wentworth issued a statement Thursday saying Acting Director Liza Estlund Olson should be replaced after months of turmoil at the agency. He raised several concerns from Republicans, who control the Michigan Legislature:

“The simple truth is UIA isn’t getting the job done for Michigan families,” said Wentworth. “The people of this state need UIA’s help more than ever right now, and instead of rising to the challenge, they are letting us down over and over again. We have all waited long enough and given them more than enough chances, but it just isn’t getting any better.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appoints leadership for the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.

Estlund Olson took over as acting director after Steve Gray left the agency’s top position last fall. He received a separation agreement with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration, which included an $86,000 payout.

“Our families, friends and neighbors were put in a terrible position in this lockdown, and many of them are still desperate for help, but the UIA simply cannot or will not help them,” said Wentworth. “The stories I’ve heard from people in my community are absolutely heartbreaking, and I know we all know someone who shares the same struggles.”

The House Oversight Committee launched an investigation into the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency and is asking workers who received benefits to provide feedback about their experience.

Estlund Olson has agreed to testify before the House Oversight Committee on Sept. 9. Republican State Rep. Steve Johnson of Wayland, who leads the committee, wants answers from her about several problems that he said persist or have worsened under her leadership.

“We plan to hear from Acting Director Olson on a number of issues related to Michigan’s unemployment system, especially since those issues have become more common in recent months,” Johnson said. “As the committee continues to fulfill its duty to investigate and hold government agencies accountable, it is important that committee members hear from the director.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.