Republicans call for new leader at Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
The agency’s acting director is scheduled to testify before lawmakers on Sept. 9
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Republicans are calling for a new leader and a new direction for the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency before the acting director testifies before lawmakers in two weeks.
Republican House Speaker Jason Wentworth issued a statement Thursday saying Acting Director Liza Estlund Olson should be replaced after months of turmoil at the agency. He raised several concerns from Republicans, who control the Michigan Legislature:
- Wentworth said the agency failed a federal monitoring report last winter and Estlund Olson allegedly skipped a meeting where auditors laid out their concerns. He believes problems uncovered in that report had not been fixed eight months later.
- Wentworth said the agency gave out federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits to ineligible recipients for months and then sent letters to nearly 700,000 workers saying they may have to pay back what they received. The agency later waived all benefit repayment orders for workers.
- Wentworth alleged that the agency denied benefits to thousands of workers rather than update software. He said multiple failures with the unemployment system over the past year and a half have been blamed on software created by a third party vendor, but the company’s contract recently was extended for another year.
- Wentworth said the agency still has a backlog of 20,000 workers awaiting judgment on their claims for benefits 18 months after the coronavirus pandemic reached Michigan.
- He said the agency refused to provide information about back payments to the House Oversight Committee, which eventually received documents from a third party.
- Republicans are concerned that the agency has not opened all of its offices for in-person visits and the facilities open now have limited appointments available for workers to address issues.
“The simple truth is UIA isn’t getting the job done for Michigan families,” said Wentworth. “The people of this state need UIA’s help more than ever right now, and instead of rising to the challenge, they are letting us down over and over again. We have all waited long enough and given them more than enough chances, but it just isn’t getting any better.”
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appoints leadership for the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.
Estlund Olson took over as acting director after Steve Gray left the agency’s top position last fall. He received a separation agreement with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration, which included an $86,000 payout.
“Our families, friends and neighbors were put in a terrible position in this lockdown, and many of them are still desperate for help, but the UIA simply cannot or will not help them,” said Wentworth. “The stories I’ve heard from people in my community are absolutely heartbreaking, and I know we all know someone who shares the same struggles.”
The House Oversight Committee launched an investigation into the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency and is asking workers who received benefits to provide feedback about their experience.
Estlund Olson has agreed to testify before the House Oversight Committee on Sept. 9. Republican State Rep. Steve Johnson of Wayland, who leads the committee, wants answers from her about several problems that he said persist or have worsened under her leadership.
“We plan to hear from Acting Director Olson on a number of issues related to Michigan’s unemployment system, especially since those issues have become more common in recent months,” Johnson said. “As the committee continues to fulfill its duty to investigate and hold government agencies accountable, it is important that committee members hear from the director.”
Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.