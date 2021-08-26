Saginaw Valley State University updates COVID safety polices on move-in day

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -Anxious parents and excited students, it’s that time of year.

”Excited to be in person again, but still nervous about everything that’s going on,” said SVSU student, Emily Shorkey.

Todd Shorkey’s daughter Emily is making the move to SVSU from Bay City.

“I’m a little nervous. My little girl is moving out of the house for the first time,” said parent Todd Shorkey.

To put parents and students at ease, Saginaw Valley State University, like other universities across the state, have revised it’s COVID safety policies as cases of a coronavirus surge due to the highly contagious Delta variant.

“For the upcoming Fall semester, for individuals, faculty, staff or students who are not vaccinated. They will need to tested once a week and we will be providing that testing ability right here on campus,” said Saginaw Valley State University Executive Director of Communications, J.J. Boehm

Boehm said university clinics have administered over 50-thousand doses of the COVID vaccines to the surrounding community as well as to staff and students.

“At the same time, while there is still a highly contagious virus here circulating, we need to make sure that we are also keeping a handle on that within our university,” Boehm said.

That’s why in addition to weekly testing for the unvaccinated beginning Sep. 6, the university will also require masks while inside campus buildings, regardless of vaccination status with a few exceptions.

“I think the campus is doing a good in trying to keep everyone safe as they can and just glad that she will actually get to take classes in person and not have to do anything online as of yet, so hopefully everything continues and we can keep going in that direction,” Shorkey said.

The university will also continue to host vaccination clinics on campus. The next one is Friday.

