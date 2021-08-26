Advertisement

Teen facing 15 charges for Broome Park shooting that left 2 dead, 4 injured

Breon Walters faces up to life in prison with no chance of parole if convicted
Breon Walters
Breon Walters(source: Flint Police Department)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities have charged an 18-year-old with 15 charges related to the double homicide at Broome Park on Aug. 9, which also left four others injured.

Police say 18-year-old Breon Walters was arraigned this week on two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to murder, malicious destruction of property and eight weapons charges. He faces up to life in prison with no chance of parole if convicted.

The Flint Police Department says 18-year-old Alyssa McMahon of South Lyon and 19-year-old Alvin Hollinger II died from injuries sustained after six people were shot in a parking area at Broome Park off Hammerberg Road.

A 17-year-old boy and 20-year-old man suffered critical injuries while an 18-year-old man and 18-year-old woman sustained serious injuries. Investigators did not offer an update on their conditions Thursday.

The shooting was reported around 12:40 a.m. Aug. 9. Flint police say the victims were part of a social gathering in Broome Park when Walters opened fire into a large group of people, but it was unclear what led to the shootings.

McMahon was a recent graduate of South Lyon High School, where she participated on the cheerleading team. Her death left teammates in shock.

Hollinger’s family pleaded with the community to put guns down and stop the violence after his sudden death.

