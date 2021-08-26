Advertisement

Truck hauling bee hives crashes in northern Michigan, unleashing swarm

Bee hive
Bee hive(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOYNE CITY, Mich. (AP) - Police say a truck hauling bee hives crashed and overturned along a northern Michigan roadway, unleashing a big swarm of bees.

The truck overturned about 2 p.m. Wednesday and dumped its load of bee boxes along a Charlevoix County road, prompting police to urge residents to keep windows and doors closed.

UPDATE: Residents in the 2300 block of Jaquay Road can resume normal activities with caution. The majority of the bees...

Posted by Charlevoix County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Charlevoix County Sheriff Charles Vondra said Thursday he was told that upwards of 50 million bees were in the truck’s load of bee boxes when it crashed.

Beekeepers retrieved the hive-filled boxes and loaded them onto trucks that hauled them away, but Vondra says several hundred thousand bees got left behind.

