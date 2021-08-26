Two men from Saginaw County accused of looking at child pornography online
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two Saginaw County men are facing charges after authorities say they looked at child pornographic images online.
Police say 22-year-old Alfred Charles Reed of Shields and 18-year-old John William Anderson of St. Charles were arrested this month.
Reed was arraigned Aug. 4 in Saginaw County District Court on the following 10 charges:
- Five counts of possession of child sexually abusive material.
- Five counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
Anderson was arraigned Aug. 20 in Saginaw County District Court on the following four charges:
- Two counts of possession of child sexually abusive material.
- Two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Division began investigating both men after learning that they allegedly were viewing child sexually abusive images on the internet.
Police served a search warrant for their residences and allegedly found evidence of child pornography on their digital devices.
Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.