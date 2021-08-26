Advertisement

Two men from Saginaw County accused of looking at child pornography online

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two Saginaw County men are facing charges after authorities say they looked at child pornographic images online.

Police say 22-year-old Alfred Charles Reed of Shields and 18-year-old John William Anderson of St. Charles were arrested this month.

Reed was arraigned Aug. 4 in Saginaw County District Court on the following 10 charges:

  • Five counts of possession of child sexually abusive material.
  • Five counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Anderson was arraigned Aug. 20 in Saginaw County District Court on the following four charges:

  • Two counts of possession of child sexually abusive material.
  • Two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Division began investigating both men after learning that they allegedly were viewing child sexually abusive images on the internet.

Police served a search warrant for their residences and allegedly found evidence of child pornography on their digital devices.

