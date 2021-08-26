Warm & muggy again today

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A cold front stalls out across the southern side of the state today, shifting our winds to the NE and bringing us the chance for isolated rain. As another low pressure system moves along this front we’ll get the development of scattered showers and storms tonight into tomorrow. After being slightly cooler Friday, the front changes to a warm front, lifting north of the area for the weekend. Heat and humidity make a good comeback with rain chances staying in the forecast into Monday.

Today we’ll reach the middle and upper 80s with plenty of sun and just a small chance for an isolated shower/storm. Closer to Lake Huron we’ll be closer to 80 degrees. Winds will be around 5-10mph shifting to the NE.

Tonight winds stay out of the E at 5-10mph. We’ll see more scattered showers and storms develop with temps in the mid and upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be a little cooler – highs in the 70s to mid 80s! Expect mainly overcast skies with showers and storms moving through.

Highs are back around 90 for the weekend. The heat index on Saturday looks to reach the mid 90s, low 90s Sunday.

We’ll have a chance of rain this weekend before starting to dry out.

