Whitmer and Peters mourn loss of U.S. service members in Afghanistan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and U.S. Sen. Gary Peters both issues statements Thursday mourning the loss of U.S. service members and Afghans in a terrorist attack at the Kabul airport.

The U.S. military has confirmed the deaths of 12 American service members when bombs exploded near Karzai International Airport, where the military is airlifting thousands of U.S. citizens and Afghans loyal to American forces to safety.

At least 60 Afghans died in the attack and hundreds more were injured.

“Our men and women in uniform represent the best of us. They put their lives on the line to keep us safe and help those in danger,” Whitmer said. “This devastating loss leaves a hole in all of our hearts. Every Michigander is thinking of our fallen and wounded service members and their families.”

She pledged to honor the memory of the service members who died while continuing to pray for the safety of everyone in Afghanistan awaiting a flight to safety.

Peters, who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said all Americans owe “a huge debt of gratitude” for the service members and other personnel carrying out their missions in Afghanistan amid “enormous danger.”

“As I continue to closely monitor developments in Afghanistan, I am mourning the loss of brave U.S. servicemembers and innocent civilians as a result of the horrifying terrorist attack in Kabul,” Peters said. “I’m praying for the recovery of our servicemembers and Afghan allies who were injured.”

