Whitmer proclaims Thursday as Women’s Equality Day

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Governor Whitmer has announced Aug. 26 as Women’s Equality Day.

“I applaud the suffragists, activists, and civil rights leaders who fought tirelessly over centuries to secure women’s voting rights,” said Whitmer.

Michigan was one of the first three states to pass the 19th amendment granting women the right to vote and paving the way for other states to join.

“Over the long arc of history, women have secured footholds in the halls of power, shattered ceilings, and broken down doors meant to keep us out,” she said.

Whitmer said that she will continue to prioritize the top economic issues that Michigan women face every day. This includes expanded access to high-quality child care, and increased support to child care professionals.

“I am honored to serve as Michigan’s second woman governor and I am laser-focused on empowering women in Michigan by creating economic opportunity, expanding access to childcare, furthering paid parental leave, and achieving pay equity,” Whitmer said.

Aug. 26 marks the 101st anniversary of the 19th amendment.

Michigan was once home to three notable suffragettes: Sojourner Truth, Anna Howard Shaw, Clara Arthur, and Lucia Voorhees Grimes.

