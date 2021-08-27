Advertisement

25-year-old critically injured after crashing 1974 Corvette into trees

Michigan State Police believe he was speeding and not wearing a seat belt
A 25-year-old man from Alpena suffered critical injuries after crashing this 1974 Corvette into...
A 25-year-old man from Alpena suffered critical injuries after crashing this 1974 Corvette into trees.(source: Michigan State Police)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ALPENA, Mich. (WJRT) - A 25-year-old man suffered critical injuries after crashing a 1974 Corvette into trees near Alpena on Wednesday evening.

Michigan State Police say Nathan William Douglas was driving the Corvette at a high rate of speed northwest on Lake Lake Road between Haken and Cathro roads in Alpena County’s Maple Rapids Township around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say Douglas lost control of the speeding sports car, drove across the center line, went off the road and hit several trees. The Corvette came to a stop in a ditch with Douglas pinned inside.

After emergency crews removed him from the car, an ambulance rushed Douglas to MidMichigan Medical Center in Alpena. He was airlifted from Alpena to the trauma center at MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland.

Douglas later was transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, where he remained in critical condition Friday.

Michigan State Police believe Douglas was speeding and he wasn’t wearing a seat belt when the crash happened, but there was no immediate evidence that he was intoxicated. Police will continue investigating the crash.

