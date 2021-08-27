Advertisement

Apple CEO Tim Cook pockets $750 million bonus

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates Tim Cook is worth about $1.5 billion.
(Source: CNN, Apple, Pool)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(CNN) – Tim Cook is celebrating 10 years as the Apple CEO with a large sum of money.

According to a regulatory filing, he collected – and sold off – more than 5 million shares of Apple stock worth $750 million.

As the leader of the tech giant, Cook has received lofty stock awards in recent years.

One was triggered this week because Apple was an S&P 500 top performer.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates Cook is worth about $1.5 billion.

He joined Apple in 1998 and served in a variety of senior roles before becoming CEO in 2011 after co-founder Steve Jobs stepped down.

