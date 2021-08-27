Chances of rain plus heat & humidity return

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We have a warm front across the southern side of the state with a couple of low pressure systems tracking along it. This front will lift northward by Saturday morning giving us a very hot and humid weekend. Rain chances will continue for each day.

Today’s highs will be in the mid 70s along the lakeshore to the mid 80s inland. We’ll see some sun through the clouds from time to time, but also have the chance of seeing scattered showers and storms. Winds today will be out of the SE, shifting to the S at 5-10mph overnight.

Tonight temps fall only to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Saturday and Sunday we’ll see highs soar to the upper 80s and low 90s. It will be very muggy, so heat indices both days will be in the mid and upper 90s. We could see a heat advisory for both days. Scattered showers and storms are possible tomorrow but more likely to see on Sunday as a cold front moves through.

The cold front helps to cool us down starting Monday – we’ll see highs back to the 80s.

