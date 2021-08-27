Advertisement

Crim Plaza groundbreaking ceremony

On Thursday the Crim Foundation hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the Crim Fitness...
On Thursday the Crim Foundation hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the Crim Fitness Foundation Plaza in downtown Flint.(WJRT)
By Rachel Sweet
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

On Thursday the Crim Foundation hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the Crim Fitness Foundation Plaza in downtown Flint.

This has been a long awaited project, but the pandemic pushed it back.

But it’s not the only adjustment for the race, with intense heat predicted for the weekend the Crim Festival of Races have decided to start earlier in the morning to keep the racers safe.

Founder Bobby Crim and Development Director Brandon Morgan tell ABC 12 nothing will stop the Crim Foundation.

“People in this community hold this race, dear. It’s part of our history. It really is a celebration of the Crim’s mission and vision to continue to improve overall health and wellness for everybody in our community,” said Morgan.

Morgan says not only is he excited for the Race events on Saturday, but also for the full renovation of the Crim Fitness Foundation Plaza.

“New irrigation New electrical, new trees new Hardscaping with the intent that this will be a place for everybody who lives, works and plays downtown.”

Morgan says the 4,000-foot public space near Saginaw Street’s main goal is to bring more people downtown and encourage a healthy lifestyle.

At the Ground breaking ceremony on Thursday Founder Bobby Crim had a special surprise.

“It is my pleasure to complete the $5-hundred-thousand pledge that I made 7 years ago by presenting this $75-thousand check to the Crim Fitness Foundation,” said Crim.

The Crim Foundation says they are set to start renovating the space in September and to have it done before it gets too cold for people to enjoy.

