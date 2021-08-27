Flint residents disgusted by east side home that resembles garbage dump

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A home on the corner of Arlington and Bennett avenues on Flint’s east side is drawing some rather unwanted attention.

Neighbors said piles and piles of garbage of anything and everything turn the home’s front lawn into a neighborhood dump and breeding ground for illegal activity.

“It’s just bad for the city of Flint. I don’t know why the city of Flint hasn’t done more. I feel that they’ve known about it, they’ve had plenty of time to do something with it and here you see it’s getting worse every day,” said Annette Reynolds, who lives nearby.

Several people on the property appeared to be sifting through bags of garbage. There were no words to describe the stench that engulfed that street corner on the hot and humid August day.

Neighbors said people come and go on the property 24/7. But it appears some people there live in tents and apparently have no problem being open about it.

“There was a time I came by here and there was a lady using the bathroom in a garbage bag. She reached over towards what looked like a sweater into another garbage bag. She used that to clean herself,” Reynolds said.

Jenny Stein runs Missing People of Genesee County. He said that not only is the property an eyesore, it’s a safety hazard that pretty much stops her dead in her tracks of doing her job.

“I don’t know what I could step on. I don’t know what could fall on me, I don’t know what is behind that fence or in that house, we don’t know. You could not pay me enough to go search that property,” Stein said.

Flint city officials did not return messages seeking comment about the mess on Friday.

