Advertisement

Flint residents disgusted by east side home that resembles garbage dump

Flint's east end home that resembles a trash dump
Flint's east end home that resembles a trash dump(Source: WJRT)
By Mark Bullion
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A home on the corner of Arlington and Bennett avenues on Flint’s east side is drawing some rather unwanted attention.

Neighbors said piles and piles of garbage of anything and everything turn the home’s front lawn into a neighborhood dump and breeding ground for illegal activity.

“It’s just bad for the city of Flint. I don’t know why the city of Flint hasn’t done more. I feel that they’ve known about it, they’ve had plenty of time to do something with it and here you see it’s getting worse every day,” said Annette Reynolds, who lives nearby.

Several people on the property appeared to be sifting through bags of garbage. There were no words to describe the stench that engulfed that street corner on the hot and humid August day.

Neighbors said people come and go on the property 24/7. But it appears some people there live in tents and apparently have no problem being open about it.

“There was a time I came by here and there was a lady using the bathroom in a garbage bag. She reached over towards what looked like a sweater into another garbage bag. She used that to clean herself,” Reynolds said.

Jenny Stein runs Missing People of Genesee County. He said that not only is the property an eyesore, it’s a safety hazard that pretty much stops her dead in her tracks of doing her job.

“I don’t know what I could step on. I don’t know what could fall on me, I don’t know what is behind that fence or in that house, we don’t know. You could not pay me enough to go search that property,” Stein said.

Flint city officials did not return messages seeking comment about the mess on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding

Latest News

HAP Crim race
Runners ready to hit the bricks for 44th annual Crim Festival of Races
Sunset Village Apartments
Flint hires crew to clean up Sunset Village Apartments on Crim route
Sunset Village Apartments
Flint cleans up part of Sunset Village Apartments before Crim race passes by
newborn blood lawsuit
Judge rules Michigan’s storing of babies blood, use for research is unconstitutional