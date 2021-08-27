Advertisement

Friend finds 69-year-old dead a day after he crashed into woods

Investigators believe Gary Kushmaul suffered a medical emergency and crashed into a wooded area
Sign in front of the Isabella County Sheriff's Office in Mount Pleasant, MI.
Sign in front of the Isabella County Sheriff's Office in Mount Pleasant, MI.(Colton Cichoracki WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 69-year-old man was found dead Thursday after crashing into a wooded area near Mount Pleasant likely a day earlier.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says a friend found Gary Kushmaul of Lake in a vehicle on Isabella Road near Bud Street in Union Township on Thursday. Police confirmed Kushmaul was dead when they gained access to the Jeep.

The friend used a GPS tracker on Kushmaul’s cell phone to find his Jeep Wrangler. Kushmaul had been reported missing on Thursday morning after he failed to return home as expected on Wednesday night.

Investigators say Kushmaul’s Jeep crashed into the woods at an angle and the SUV wasn’t visible from the roadway because it was covered by tree branches.

The sheriff’s office believes Kushmaul may have suffered a medical emergency just before the crash. The Sparrow Medical Pathology Unit will conduct an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

