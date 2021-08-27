Genesee County landlord reacts to The Supreme Court allowing evictions to continue

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (08/27/2021) - One Mid-Michigan landlord is reacting after The Supreme Court rejected the Biden administration’s latest COVID-related eviction moratorium on Thursday night.

That means evictions can continue moving forward. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates about 3.5 million people nationwide will face eviction in the next two months.

What happens next is lots and lots of paperwork, but that doesn’t mean all of these cases will result in an eviction.

One Genesee County landlord says many landlords have been eating up the costs of rent for months, and they’re hoping this gets their tenants to pay what they owe.

“With this order finally coming out, we’re hoping that this is finally the end of it, and we can go back to normal lives as landlords,” Ed Constable said.

Constable is the President of the Genesee Landlords Association, and he says the eviction moratorium has been discouraging and devastating financially for many landlords.

“Most landlords have debt on these properties. They’re not all paid for, so throughout this entire period, these people that own these properties have been having to pay the mortgage payment on top of not getting rent, so they have to pay their own mortgage payment, and then some of these people, one guy had to pay twenty other mortgage payments on top of his own living expenses because people aren’t paying their rent,” Constable said.

Constable says some of his members are really struggling, and they’re hoping just filing the paperwork in court will be enough to get their tenants to pay up for the rent payments they missed, which is still a much cheaper option than an eviction.

“Every time you lose a tenant, you lose a month’s rent, you have turnover costs, you have to get the house cleaned, a lot of times you have to have it repainted, maybe a couple bedrooms for the carpet, so it’s very expensive to have tenant turnovers. You just can’t afford to have someone living in a house and not paying rent,” Constable said.

The Supreme Court did write if an eviction moratorium is to continue, Congress must specifically authorize it.

If you’re facing an eviction and need support, there is a statewide COVID Emergency Rental Assistance program (CERA).

That can help pay back rent and future rent. You can find that information by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.