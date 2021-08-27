Getting nutrition back on track as kids head back to school

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Eating healthy foods can benefit anyone at any age, but children with a good diet are able to stay full and focused in school and have energy for after school activities and sports. And having a routine helps in more ways than one.

“If you can introduce kids to healthy foods now and get them used to eating in a way that’s really good for their bodies, then they carry those habits into their teenage years, adults years, it can really benefit them for the rest of their lives,” said Sarah Egan, MPH, RD, a registered dietician who is the nutrition instructor for the Pediatric Public Health Initiative program Flint Kids Cook.

Try to eat a rainbow - lots of different fresh fruits and veggies rich in vitamins and minerals. Think of easy snacks like apples and peanut butter, fruit cups in 100% juice, or veggies with hummus.

Whole grains, like popcorn and whole wheat crackers, help to provide fuel and energy and have a lot of fiber to keep kids full. And dairy snacks, like string cheese or a glass of milk, add calcium.

Getting your kids on a good schedule may help to fit more healthy foods in. Start by making sure they eat breakfast.

“Having anything - if it’s something on the way to school is great,” said Egan.

“Having family dinners is also a really great practice,” Egan said. “If families can just pick one night a week if you’re a really busy family, even sitting down one night a week to share a meal together. That really helps the family connectedness, and kids tend to eat a lot healthier when they’re having family meals, eating more fruits and vegetables, they’re getting more of those nutrients their bodies need.”

And a lot of kids like cooking - it helps them to practice measuring, mixing, knife skills. The recipe can be as easy as combining a few things to make trail mix or more complicated, like cutting up and sauteeing veggies - either way it’s more family time.

Also, Flint Kids Cook classes are offered virtually on zoom for free through the end of this year. Here’s a link to the Flint Kids Cook website: https://msuhurleypphi.org/nutrition/Flint%20Kids%20Cook.html

