Grand Blanc woman facing 20-year felony for alleged death threat over mask mandate

Helaina Burt allegedly threatened to kill the top two officials at the Genesee County Health Department
Helaina Burt
Helaina Burt(source: Genesee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc woman is facing three charges after she allegedly called in a death threat to top Genesee County Health Department officials over a mask mandate for schools.

The Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 42-year-old Helaina Burt with one count of making a false report or threat of terrorism and two counts of malicious use of a telecommunications service. She faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the terrorism charge.

Genesee County Medical Health Officer Dr. Pamela Hackert issued a public health order two weeks ago requiring students and staff in kindergarten through sixth grade to wear masks in school buildings.

Burt is accused of phoning in death threats against Hackert and Genesee County Health Department Deputy Director Kayleigh Blaney on an unrecorded phone line Tuesday afternoon. Police arrested Burt at her residence on Tuesday night.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said there was no immediate threat to Hackert, Blaney or the staff at the health department. But uniformed personnel were assigned to protect health department employees.

