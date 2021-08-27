Advertisement

Harbor Beach woman badly injured in crash near Walmart in Kochville Township

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Harbor Beach woman suffered life-threatening injuries after two vehicles collided in front of the Walmart in Kochville Township.

Police say a Chevrolet Malibu heading south on Bay Road made a left turn into the Walmart driveway around 12:30 p.m. Friday. The 18-year-old female driver turned into the path of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driving north on Bay Road.

An 18-year-old Harbor Beach woman, who was riding as a passenger in the Malibu, was rushed to Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Another 18-year-old woman driving the Malibu was hospitalized with minor injuries. The 65-year-old Standish man driving the pickup truck did not report any injuries.

The sheriff’s office will continue investigating the crash.

