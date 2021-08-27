Investigation into former Goodrich athletic director ends with no charges

GOODRICH, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is ending a two-year investigation into the former Goodrich High School athletic director without filing any criminal charges.

Investigators had been looking into allegations against David Davis of inappropriate behavior with students since 2019. Attorney General Dana Nessel said there was not enough evidence to bring criminal charges against Davis.

“It is our job to secure justice for victims. It is also our responsibility to recognize when criminal charges will not hold up in court, thus potentially inflicting more pain on those who have bravely shared their stories,” she said. “I announce this outcome with a heavy heart and remain indebted to those who came forward to assist in this exhaustive review.”

The Davison Police Department, Michigan State Police and Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office launched the investigation. Davis was placed on administrative leave in May 2019 and he resigned from his positions with the Goodrich school district in September 2019.

Genesee County prosecutors forwarded the case to the attorney general’s office in the fall of 2019 due to a conflict of interest.

Nessel’s team of “career prosecutors and special agents rom the Department of Attorney General” continued looking into allegations against Davis since then before determining evidence was not sufficient to support formal criminal charges.

“Our team has spent nearly two years examining this case, listening to victims, and analyzing possible avenues for criminal charges,” Nessel said. “Let me be clear: the conduct described in this case is reprehensible and concerning.”

An investigation by former Interim Goodrich Superintendent Wayne Wright alleged that Davis engaged in a pattern of identifying and “grooming” female students, who he later pursued after graduation -- even in some instances the night of graduation.

According to a report from Wright, Davis’ contact with students became more sexual in nature after the young women graduated.

The report shows that Davis would text or use social media apps like SnapChat and Instagram to reach out to the former students. He would offer money in exchange for photos of the girls, before working his way to asking for topless or nude photos.

Davis allegedly had a price menu for various types of pictures he asked for.

Wright’s report goes on to claim that several of the young women worked as interns for Davis while students at Goodrich High School. Shortly after graduation, “Davis threw a party at a Buffalo Wild Wings, where he gave his interns for that year Tiger tickets and the use of his credit card for a Tiger game,” according to the report.

Another section of Wright’s report claims Davis went to Michigan State University, where he met up with two former students and a graduate from another area school. He is accused of going to their apartment with alcohol under the guise of “catching up on what was going on in her life.”

Those women were all under the legal drinking age of 21.

Wright’s report claimed Davis once again offered to pay for naked photos of the girls -- at one time even showing them pictures of other young women he claimed were Goodrich graduates that “he takes care of.”

Davis worked as the head football coach at Atherton High School in Burton before moving to Goodrich Area Schools.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.