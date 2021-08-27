Michigan reports 3,958 new COVID-19 cases over the last two days

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The daily average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan has steadily dropped over the past two weeks.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,958 new COVID-19 illnesses Thursday through Friday for a total of 941,678. The daily average of 1,979 new cases is an decrease of nearly 210 per day compared to Wednesday.

Michigan now only reports COVID-19 statistics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

State health officials reported 69 deaths attributed to the coronavirus for Thursday and Friday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 20,230.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing decreased from Tuesday’s three-month high to just over 24,000 tests completed Thursday. The percentage of positive tests remained steady above 8% this week, settling at 8.57% on Thursday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased this week. As of Friday, 1,216 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 18 more than Monday. Of those, 1,115 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators remained steady this week. As of Friday, Michigan hospitals were treating 304 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 131 of them were on ventilators.

Since Monday, there are 46 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and five more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 12.608 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, including 6.712 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 5.249 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 647,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 9.589 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.156 million people statewide. A total of 55.6% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 65.4% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 35,015 cases and 929 deaths, which is an increase of 137 cases and three deaths.

Saginaw, 21,177 cases and 616 deaths, which is an increase of 110 cases.

Arenac, 1,165 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

Bay, 11,037 cases and 348 deaths, which is an increase of 71 cases and one death.

Clare, 2,206 cases and 87 deaths, which is an increase of 21 cases.

Gladwin, 2,003 cases and 58 deaths, which is an increase of 14 cases and one death.

Gratiot, 3,377 cases and 118 deaths, which is an increase of 18 cases.

Huron, 3,205 cases and 78 deaths, which is an increase of 9 cases and one death.

Iosco, 1,946 cases and 72 deaths, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Isabella, 5,615 cases and 97 deaths, which is an increase of 50 cases.

Lapeer, 8,167 cases and 207 deaths, which is an increase of 28 cases and one death.

Midland, 7,236 cases and 97 deaths, which is an increase of 67 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,596 cases and 43 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Oscoda, 605 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Roscommon, 1,673 cases and 53 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

Sanilac, 3,826 cases and 119 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases.

Shiawassee, 6,046 cases and 109 deaths, which is an increase of 27 cases.

Tuscola, 5,097 cases and 164 deaths, which is an increase of 29 cases.

