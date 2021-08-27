Advertisement

Michigan’s Bridge Card system will be unavailable for 10 hours this weekend

Cards won’t work from 11:30 p.m. Saturday to 9:30 a.m. Sunday during system upgrade
Generic Michigan Bridge Card image.
(State of Michigan)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan residents won’t be able to use their Bridge Cards for food or cash assistance programs Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is changing vendors who manage the Bridge Card system, which require it to shut down for several hours. Bridge Cards cannot be used for food assistance, cash assistance or WIC benefits from 11:30 p.m. Saturday to 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and chose a timeframe with low Bridge Card activity to make this transition,” said Lew Roubal, senior deputy director for opportunity.

The new Bridge Card system managed by Fidelity Information Systems of Florida will allow recipients to use a new mobile app for food and cash assistance.

“Fidelity Information Systems was selected through a competitive bidding process that determined the company’s system provided the best features and value for Michigan residents,” Roubal said.

Existing Bridge Cards will continue working after the change this weekend’s change. Bridge Card users can continue calling the toll-free number on the back of their cards or click here for information.

