Mosquitos are a concern with rainy conditions in Mid-Michigan

West Nile Virus found in bay County
West Nile Virus found in bay County(Source: WJRT)
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Recent rain around Mid-Michigan could be followed by another mass hatch of mosquitoes.

Bay County Mosquito Control announced its first discovery of West Nile Virus of the year earlier this week. Bay County Mosquito Control Manager Rebecca Brandt is predicting a batch of nuisance mosquitoes in the Flint and Saginaw areas, where over 2 inches of rain fell.

”This time of year, here in Bay County, fortunately we’ve been lacking rain for the past couple of weeks, so an inch-plus rain at this time is going to be too dramatic in the relation to nuisance mosquitoes, we’ll see,” Brandt said.

West Nile Virus now is quite common in Michigan.

“It truly is an epidemic in this area, meaning we expect it to keep returning. The risk with West Nile Virus at this time is low. We’re seeing low numbers of it. It’s not a cause for panic,” Brandt explained.

Even with the low risk, Brandt said people should take protective measures against mosquito bites like using a repellent.

“Other ways that you can do it, long sleeves, long pants wear socks, even if you’re going to sit outside on the patio put a box window in the back span mosquitoes or weak flyers, that’ll create a little wind to keep the mosquitoes away,” she said.

Brandt said another way to prevent mosquitoes from biting and breeding is by starting in your own backyard by dumping any standing water in places like old tires, trash cans, bird baths, and kiddie pools.

“If you’re fortunate enough to live in an area that has an organized mosquito control program, contact them, we can check the standing water treated for you. Otherwise you could go to your local hardware store home improvement store and find some products, naturally occurring products to prevent those mosquitoes from bleeding into adults,” Brandt said.

