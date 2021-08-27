Motorcyclist critically injured in Flint after crashing into road construction equipment

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 27-year-old motorcyclist suffered critical injuries early Friday after police say he crashed into road construction equipment on a stretch of Pierson Road that was closed.

Police say Jalon Lamar Tarver was riding a Honda motorcycle west on Pierson Road near Susan Street around 4:20 a.m. when he went into a construction zone and hit a piece of equipment.

An ambulance rushed him to Hurley Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

The Flint Police Department is working to determine whether Tarver was speeding or intoxicated when he crashed. Anyone with information about the crash should call police at 810-237-6816 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.