Advertisement

Mount Pleasant student accused of pulling knife on fellow student on bus

Mount Pleasant Public Schools
Mount Pleasant Public Schools(Colton Cichoracki WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating an incident that happened on a Mount Pleasant school bus in which a student pulled out a pocket knife on another student.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says the bus driver intervened and the student with a knife fled the scene. Police found that student quickly. No injuries were reported after the incident.

Both juvenile males involved in the incident were turned over to their parents while police continue the investigation. Reports on the incident will be shared with the Isabella County Prosecutor’s Office, which will decide whether any criminal charges are filed.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding

Latest News

Harbor Beach woman badly injured in crash near Walmart in Kochville Township
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports 3,958 new COVID-19 cases over the last two days
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appears in a video with other Midwest governors encouraging adults to get...
Over half of Michigan public school students covered by mask rules
Deadly crash graphic
Police: Driver of Dodge Challenger dies after hitting tree in Flint