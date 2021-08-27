Mount Pleasant student accused of pulling knife on fellow student on bus

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating an incident that happened on a Mount Pleasant school bus in which a student pulled out a pocket knife on another student.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says the bus driver intervened and the student with a knife fled the scene. Police found that student quickly. No injuries were reported after the incident.

Both juvenile males involved in the incident were turned over to their parents while police continue the investigation. Reports on the incident will be shared with the Isabella County Prosecutor’s Office, which will decide whether any criminal charges are filed.

