Over half of Michigan public school students covered by mask rules

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - More than half of students attending public schools in Michigan will be covered by a mask mandate when classes resume this fall, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Wayne County, which is Michigan’s most populous of 83 counties, announced a requirement Friday for all students and staff in pre-K through 12th grade to wear a face covering indoors regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. Wayne is the seventh Michigan county with a mask mandate this fall.

Oakland County announced a school mask mandate last week while the Genesee County Health Department imposed a mask mandate two weeks ago for students and staff in kindergarten through sixth grade.

Whitmer said 179 traditional public school districts in Michigan with 674,000 students now are covered by face mask rules for this fall. They represent 53.8% of all students in traditional public schools across the state.

“On masks, both the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC have strongly recommended that districts require masks for students, teachers, and staff in schools regardless of vaccination status because it will allow them everyone to stay safe while continuing to learn and grow in-person,” Whitmer said. “I agree with our top health experts.”

She expects more schools across Michigan will require masks before the school year begins.

“Districts and local public health leaders should keep working together to implement mask guidelines and create buy-in at the community level, which leads to better outcomes and better adherence to policies that keep kids, teachers, staff, and parents safe,” Whitmer said.

She also encourages everyone age 12 and older in Michigan to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“After 19 months of COVID, the science is clear: vaccines and masks keep kids safe and help them continue learning in person,” Whitmer said. “On vaccines, the message is simple: every eligible Michigander 12 and older should get their safe, effective, and FDA-approved, vaccine to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their community.”

