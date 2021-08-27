Advertisement

Parents must pay $30,441 for getting rid of son’s porn cache

David Werking was living with his parents for 10 months after a divorce when they tossed films, magazines and more
Gavel
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) - A judge has ordered a western Michigan couple to pay $30,441 to their son for getting rid of his pornography collection.

The decision this week came eight months after David Werking won a lawsuit against his parents. Werking says they had no right to throw out his collection of films, magazines and other items.

Werking had lived at his parents’ Grand Haven home for 10 months after a divorce before moving to Muncie, Indiana. The judge followed the value set by an expert.

Besides compensating their son, Werking’s parents also must pay $14,500 to his attorney.

