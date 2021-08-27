Advertisement

Police: Driver of Dodge Challenger dies after hitting tree in Flint

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say an unidentified man died early Friday after crashing into a tree along Chevrolet Avenue in Flint.

The man was driving a Dodge Challenger north on Chevrolet Avenue near West Dartmouth Street around 3:30 a.m. when he went off the road and slammed into a tree, according to the Flint Police Department. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators believe the man, who has not been identified, was speeding when the crash happened. Police are working to determine whether he also was intoxicated.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Flint police at 810-237-6816 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

